Delhi CM slapped during a roadshow in India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar on Saturday, reported the Indian media.

Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, was standing on an open jeep when a man jumped and slapped him. He has been identified as 33-year-old Suresh. The CM was campaigning for party’s candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar in Delhi.

#BREAKING

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked. Man slaps Delhi CM. India Today’s @sushantm870 shares more details.

Watch all the latest updates live : https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/0Y40Wz3A2P — India Today (@IndiaToday) May 4, 2019

He was pulled off the vehicle by party supporters. The workers beat him up before the police took him into their custody, reported ANI. Suresh had been detained and is being questioned by the police.

The AAP, however, has blamed the BJP for the attack.

Related: Ink thrown at Delhi CM Kejriwal after his statements against BJP

“They have created a perception that the only way to take on Arvind Kejriwal is to physically assault him,” AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj told NDTV.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack but also raised doubts that it might have been scripted. “Just heard that Kejriwal has been slapped during his road show. BJP condemns any such attack carried out by anyone,” he told the media. This isn’t the first time that Kejriwal has been attacked. Last year, the CM was attacked with chilli powder outside his office in Delhi Secretariat.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.