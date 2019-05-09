HOME > News

Death toll in Data Darbar blast rises to 11

2 hours ago

The death toll in Wednesday’s Data Darbar blast has risen to 11.

The blast, that occurred outside the shrine in Lahore, also left 20 people injured. Five of those killed were police officers, confirmed the province’s police chief.

CCTV footage that emerged of the incident shows a suicide bomber who is between 20 and 22 years of age. The blast, which occurred at 8:54am, targeted a police van of the Elite Force parked near Gate No 2 of the shrine.

