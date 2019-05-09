HOME > Global

David Beckham can’t drive for the next six months

1 hour ago

Former England football star David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old had previously admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on November 21, reported CNN.

At Bromley Magistrates Court, south of London, Beckham was given six penalty points on his licence, fined £750 (868 euros, $975), and ordered to pay £100 to prosecution costs and a £75 surcharge fee.

District Judge Catherine Moore said he already had six points on his licence for previous speeding matters, meaning he reached the 12-point limit which triggers a disqualification.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid player was present in court. Wearing a dark grey suit and tie, he spoke to give his full name, date of birth and address.

Prosecuting lawyer Matthew Spratt said he had been photographed by a member of the public as he held his phone while driving in “slowly moving traffic”.

Defence lawyer Gerrard Tyrrell said Beckham was travelling slowly and has “no recollection of the day in question or this particular incident”.

