Lahore explosion: Four suspected facilitators detained

The law enforcing agencies have detained four suspected facilitators of the terrorist responsible for an explosion near Lahore’s Data Darbar on May 8. Twelve people died in the blast.

The suspects were located with the help of Safe City cameras. The police arrested the suspects from a tea shop in Garhi Shahu’s market. The shop was opened four months ago, the police said.

The suicide bomber reached the site in a motorcycle rickshaw. Its driver has been taken into custody too.

Related: Data Darbar blast death toll rises to 12

Punjab’s police chief said in an interview on Wednesday that the police were “100%” the target of the attack. A 7kg bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber by a mobile of the Elite Force outside the Data Darbar Shrine at 8:54am. The vehicle was parked 200 to 300 metres from the entrance to the shrine.

CCTV footage of the attack emerged Wednesday afternoon, showing a young man (estimated to be around 22 years old) who is believed to be the suicide bomber. To watch the video, click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.