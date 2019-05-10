HOME > News

Data Darbar blast death toll rises to 12

3 hours ago

The death toll in Wednesday’s Data Darbar blast has risen to 12. Another victim passed away at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

The latest victim has been identified as 19-year-old Muddasir. Doctors say he lost too much blood after he was injured in the blast.

The initial death toll was 10, with 20 people injured. Another victim died on Thursday, followed by the latest victim on Friday.

Muddasir was a resident of Lohari Gate.

Punjab’s police chief said in an interview on Wednesday that the police were “100%” the target of the attack. A 7kg bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber by a mobile of the Elite Force outside the Data Darbar Shrine at 8:54am. The vehicle was parked 200 to 300 metres from the entrance to the shrine.

CCTV footage of the attack emerged Wednesday afternoon, showing a young man (estimated to be around 22 years old) who is believed to be the suicide bomber. To watch the video, click here. 

