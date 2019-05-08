HOME > News

Darul Sehat Hospital owners get bail in Nashwa case

1 hour ago

The Sindh High Court approved on Wednesday the bail of the owners of Karachi’s Darul Sehat in the Nashwa Ali case. 

Nine-month-old Nashwa Ali passed away on April 22 after being administered an incorrect dose of drugs at the hospital on April 7. She suffered brain damage as a result.

Amir Chishti and Ali Farhan appeared before the high court on Wednesday. They have been named in the FIR in the child’s death.

Their bail has been approved for 10 days against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

A notice has been issued to the prosecutor-general too.

On Tuesday, Chishti and Farhan fled the civil courts after their bail was rejected.

