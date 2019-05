The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a man for faking his six-year-old son’s abduction in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday .

The suspect, identified as Zahir, had registered a missing persons case.

The CTD recovered the child and said Zahir had been hiding the child.

The suspect had borrowed money from people and faked the kidnapping.

