CPG lauds appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chairperson

Corporate Pakistan Group welcomed the appointment of Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi as the FBR chairperson in a statement released on Saturday.

Zaidi is an active member of CPG, the statement read, adding that he was doing this service for the nation.

“On the very first day of taking charge, Zaidi issued a directive against the existing practice of attaching the bank accounts of those companies which the tax authorities considered to have defaulted in tax payments, by making it conditional on giving at least one day’s notice to the CEO of the company and seeking prior approval of Chairman FBR,” the statement read, calling it a measure that was widely acclaimed by the business community across the country.

It said the move set the direction of the way FBR will be governed under his Zaidi’s chairmanship.

Zaidi is a Chartered Accountant and has had a distinguished professional career with the leading accountancy firm AF Ferguson and Co where he also served as a Senior Partner. He has been President of ICAP and South Asian Federaon of Accountants.

He has contributed significantly to the development of taxation and fiscal laws of Pakistan. He has also authored several books as well as participated in various philanthropic projects.

Over the years, Zaidi has participated in many discourses on television as well as in conferences and seminars where he has clearly explained his vision for the improvement of Pakistan’s economy in general and the taxation system in particular, the statement read, adding that he firmly believes in revamping the taxation policy and administration to bring the untaxed areas of economy into the tax net thereby broadening the tax base.

“All members of CPG are delighted on Mr Shabbar Zaidi’s appointment as Chairman FBR. We consider him to be the perfect choice for this job and we appreciate this positive step of the government. Zaidi is a trusted and dear fellow member of the group and his views are well respected by all of us,” stated CPG Founder Muhammad Azfar Ahsan.

CPG is a think tank which is made up of 256 members who are movers and shakers of civil society. These comprise corporate and business leaders, politicians, ministers, senators, members of national and provincial assemblies, governors, federal secretaries, academicians, energy experts, tech entrepreneurs, diplomats, defence personnel and media persons.