Court takes up NAB petition challenging Shehbaz’s bail

The Supreme Court heard on Thursday NAB’s appeal challenging the bail of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad in corruption cases against them.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, directed the respondents to submit all relevant documents by May 15.

NAB should submit a chart of all the people named in corruption cases and specify the roles played by them, remarked Justice Saeed.

“Bukhari sahab, you will have to work hard to get the bail cancelled,” Justice Saeed told NAB’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari.

Former attorney-general Ashtar Ausaf Ali is representing Shehbaz in the case, while Fawad’s lawyer is Azam Naseem Tarrar.

On February 14, the Lahore High Court granted bail to Shehbaz in the three NAB cases against him: the Ashiana Iqbal, Saaf Pani Company and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was arrested by NAB on October 5, 2018 for his involvement in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.

NAB says he caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by cancelling a contract to the successful bidder that increased the total cost of the project. The bureau has also accused him of misuse of authority.

His arrest came after Fawad, Shehbaz’s former implementation secretary, recorded his statement and told NAB that everything he did was because Shehbaz told him to.

