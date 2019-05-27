HOME > News

Court summons replies on petition seeking ban on the PTM

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

A retired army officer has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking a ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case on Monday. He told the government to strictly follow the law.

The interior ministry, PTA and PEMRA should follow their respective laws, he said, summoning replies from all the respondents in the case on June 3.

The petition was filed by Lt Col (retd) Javed Iqbal against the federation of Pakistan, interior ministry, defence ministry, PTM, PEMRA, PTA, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. Dawar and Wazir are sitting MNAs.

The petitioner has accused the PTM, Dawar and Wazir of maligning state institutions and the army.

Related: MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports

He said they have acted against Article 5 of the Constitution, which refers to loyalty to the state and obedience to the Constitution and law.

He also accused Dawar and Wazir of violating the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 and PEMRA Ordinance, 2002. They “used social and electronic media for hate speech, incitation, abetting, glamorizing and/or justifying violence and the commission of crime and terror which has and will lead to serious public disorder,” according to the petition.

He has asked the court to order PEMRA to stop them from appearing on television and the media and the PTA to delete their social media accounts.

