Court reserves verdict on petition seeking security for Ghotki sisters

The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on the petition seeking to protect Ghotki sisters.

The family of the two girls claims that they were kidnapped and forcibly converted and married to Muslim men. They say Raveena and Reena are teenagers. The young women, however, told the court that they converted to Islam of their own free will and should be given protection. After conversion, Raveena was named Aasia Bibi and Reena was named Shahzia.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing the case on Tuesday.

Investigation committee member IA Rehman told the court that the commission secretary has submitted his report in the court. “Not just Sukkur, but minorities are not safe anywhere in Sindh,” he remarked.

The court should issue some instructions in the light of the report, MNA said Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

The judge said that the court cannot issue any instructions to parliament. “We want to strengthen the parliament,” he said.

On April 11, the court allowed the two sisters to stay with their husbands, Barkat and Shafaqat. It is clear that the women were not forced to do anything they didn’t want to do, remarked Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

