Court orders NAB to submit all evidence against Zardari

The Islamabad High Court has ordered NAB to submit all evidence it has against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the money laundering case on May 30.

The court was hearing on Wednesday the petitions of bail of Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani asked investigating officer Muhammad Ali Abro if he brought all the documents with him. He said that he hasn’t.

“Why do not have the documents?”

The IO said that there are a lot of records. Responding to this, Justice Aamer Farooq asked, “Do you want to keep them framed? Is this how NAB works?”

He remarked that people are right to say that NAB harasses people.

The investigating officer told the court that they have submitted an application to NAB chairperson to get arrest warrants issued against Zardari in a money laundering case.

The NAB officer said that Zardari’s arrest warrants have already been issued in the Park Lane case.

NAB is continuing with its investigation in light of the records it has received, the prosecutor said.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq Naek said that they don’t know what his client has been accused of. He remarked that this case was being investigated in Karachi at first, but was then shifted to Islamabad.

The case has been adjourned till May 30, Thursday.

