HOME > News

Court orders NAB to submit all evidence against Zardari

2 hours ago

The Islamabad High Court has ordered NAB to submit all evidence it has against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the money laundering case on May 30.

The court was hearing on Wednesday the petitions of bail of Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani asked investigating officer Muhammad Ali Abro if he brought all the documents with him. He said that he hasn’t.

“Why do not have the documents?”

The IO said that there are a lot of records. Responding to this, Justice Aamer Farooq asked, “Do you want to keep them framed? Is this how NAB works?”

Related: Bilawal appears before NAB, 40 PPP workers arrested

He remarked that people are right to say that NAB harasses people.

The investigating officer told the court that they have submitted an application to NAB chairperson to get arrest warrants issued against Zardari in a money laundering case.

The NAB officer said that Zardari’s arrest warrants have already been issued in the Park Lane case.

NAB is continuing with its investigation in light of the records it has received, the prosecutor said.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq Naek said that they don’t know what his client has been accused of. He remarked that this case was being investigated in Karachi at first, but was then shifted to Islamabad.

The case has been adjourned till May 30, Thursday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
asif ali zardari NAB


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
6 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.