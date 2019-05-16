Court grants Zardari interim bail in three new NAB references

The Islamabad High Court has granted former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari interim bail in three new NAB references.

The court also extended his interim bail in five other cases while his sister Faryal Talpur’s interim bail in two cases was also extended.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Zardari’s lawyer Farook Nayik said that the NAB is bringing a new case every other day. On this, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani said, “Do you want us to stop NAB from doing their work?”

The court has decided to hear all the applications submitted by Zardari separately. It also rejected NAB’s plea to decide the bail applications in five old references first.

Zardari and Faryal’s bail in the money laundering and joint venture references has been extended till May 29 and June 11 respectively. Zardari’s interim bails in three other cases were extended to May 30, June 18 and June 20.

