Court grants Shehbaz Sharif 15-day exemption from court appearances

1 hour ago

An accountability court in Lahore gave PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s three days to give the date of his return as Shehbaz failed to appear before the court again in the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Hamza Shahbaz, Shehbaz Sarif’s son, who is also nominated in the references, appeared before the court on Saturday.

When the judge inquired about Shehbaz’s absence, his lawyers told the court that Shehbaz needs to get a test done in the UK on June 7 which is not available in Pakistan. They asked for a two-week exemption from court appearances on medical grounds.

On this, the judge granted a 15-day exemption and asked Shehbaz’s lawyers to give a final date for his return. Shehbaz’s lawyers said their client does not want a permanent exemption from court appearances.

The NAB prosecutor said that Shehbaz flying out of the country without permission is a mockery of the court. It seems he will not return to the country, he added.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 28.

