Court grants bail to woman accused of killing her husband

7 mins ago

The Supreme Court granted on Tuesday bail to a woman who was accused of killing her husband in 2018. 

She has been ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed anger on the Punjab prosecution team and police over their negligence in the case.

The judge said that the woman was turned into a suspect based on someone’s assertion. “Who knows if the police will make me a criminal too someday?”

Related: Karachi woman sentenced to life for killing and making korma of her husband

He remarked that the woman was three-months pregnant at the time she of her arrest. “She gave birth to a child in the prison,” he said. “No one has any shame. What is the Punjab police doing?”

The investigating officer didn’t even know if the deceased’s brother is married or not, the judge said. The police are not there for making fake cases against people just to earn some money, he added.

All investigating officers should be sent to jail for one month. They should know what jail feels like, remarked Justice Isa.

TOPICS:
Islamabad murder case Supreme Court


