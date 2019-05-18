Court grants Ali Zafar’s lawyer time to submit witness statements

A Lahore sessions court has granted singer Ali Zafar’s lawyer more time to submit their witnesses’ statements in a defamation case.

Zafar filed a defamation case against fellow singer Meesha Shafi for accusing him of harassment.

During a hearing on Saturday, the judge granted Zafar’s request and adjourned the hearing till May 21.

Three witnesses are in Karachi and their statements have gone to get signed, said the lawyer. He said that all the evidence has been recorded in the form of witness statements.

After the statements are submitted, the cross examination will begin, the lawyer said.

