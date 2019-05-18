HOME > News

Court grants Ali Zafar’s lawyer time to submit witness statements

52 mins ago

A Lahore sessions court has granted singer Ali Zafar’s lawyer more time to submit their witnesses’ statements in a defamation case. 

Zafar filed a defamation case against fellow singer Meesha Shafi for accusing him of harassment.

During a hearing on Saturday, the judge granted Zafar’s request and adjourned the hearing till May 21.

Related: SC allows Meesha Shafi’s team to cross-examine Ali Zafar’s witnesses

Three witnesses are in Karachi and their statements have gone to get signed, said the lawyer. He said that all the evidence has been recorded in the form of witness statements.

After the statements are submitted, the cross examination will begin, the lawyer said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Meesha Shafi, Ali Zafar, harassment, sexual harassment, ali meesha case, lahore, lahore court
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.