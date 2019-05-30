Court extends Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s bail till June 10

The Islamabad High Court extended on Thursday the bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and MPA Faryal Talpur till June 10 in a money laundering case.

The court got angry at Investigating Officer Muhammad Ali Abro for giving contradictory statements. One of the judges remarked that a “responsible person should appear in court instead”.

Abro even failed to tell the court about all the inquiries ongoing against Zardari. He said that all inquiries have different investigating officers and he doesn’t know all the details. The judges chided him for being irresponsible.

NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, said that Zardari and Talpur transferred an amount worth Rs150 million to the account of a man named Owais Muzzaffar.

