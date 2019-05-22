Court extends Hamza Shahbaz’s interim bail till May 28

The Lahore High Court extended on Wednesday PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s interim bail till May 28.

A two member-bench, headed by the Justice Ali Baqir Najfi, heard the case. Hamza has been named by the NAB in three cases.

During the hearing, the NAB’s lawyer said that suspicious transactions were done through Hamza’s accounts. A man, identified as Mehboob, was shown as an investor but his monthly income was just Rs15,000, the lawyer said.

Hamza’s lawyer argued that the alleged transactions took place between 2005 and 2007. “Was the NAB sleeping for last 12 years,” he asked.

The documents of the financial monitoring unit should be provided to the defence and it will turn the NAB’s case upside down, said Hamza’s lawyer.

The bureau has the prerogative on financial monitoring unit’s documents and it hasn’t been provided to the suspect, said the NAB lawyer.

The hearing has been adjourned till May 28, Tuesday.

