Court extends Aleem Khan’s remand till May 27

2 mins ago

An accountability court has extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Aleem Khan till May 27. 

Khan is being investigated by NAB for owning more assets than his known sources of income. He was presented at the accountability court on Monday.

The judge asked NAB about the position of the reference against the PTI leader. The NAB prosecutor said that the Khan’s property records have yet to come from abroad, adding that the bureau is working on collecting evidence against him.

NAB asked for more time to present the records against Khan after which the court approved its request.

Khan has also been accused of opening offshore companies in the UK and the UAE from 2005 to 2006. He was arrested on February 6.

