Court displeased with the performance of the Islamabad police

39 mins ago

PHOTO: AFP

The Islamabad High Court expressed its displeasure over the performance of the city’s police while hearing a case relating to the detention of two children.

Their parents filed an application in the court and said that their two sons, one 12-year-old and another 14-year-old, have been detained by the Golra police. The elder son has been accused of stealing, the application said.

The investigating officer told me at first that the children have not been arrested, the SP told the court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked if the police officers have started lying to their senior officers. “Please tell us what should we do now? Who should be fired in the case?”

The police delayed filing an FIR in the Farishta murder case too, said Justice Minallah

The prime minister is visiting different police stations in Punjab and look at the conditions in Islamabad. The police have kidnapped these children, said the judge.

The Islamabad IG has suspended Golrah SHO for his negligence in the case.

