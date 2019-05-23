Court asks for investigation team’s report in Perween Rahman case

The Sindh High Court has directed the authorities to submit the report of the joint investigation team in the Perween Rahman case.

Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013 on her way home from her office.

The court was hearing the bail petition of suspects Amjad Swati, Ayaz Ali and Imran on Thursday.

Their lawyer said that the FIA formed a new JIT on the orders of the Supreme Court. The court asked for the investigation team’s report but Swati’s lawyer said that they haven’t received it yet.

Related: New JIT formed to investigate Perween Rahman’s murder

The hearing has been adjourned till May 30.

The new JIT was formed on March 30. It is being headed by director of the FIA’s anti-terrorism wing, Mazhar Kakakhel.

On March 22, the Sindh police had conceded before the top court that Rahman was killed by people threatened by her efforts against land grabbing. However, the joint investigation team failed to find any link between the social activist’s murder and the land mafia.

Related: ATC given two months to wrap up Perween Rahman case

The report denied the involvement of TTP commander Qari Bilal in her murder. He was shot dead a day after Rahman was killed.

Rahman was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to people. Rahman mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.