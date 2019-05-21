HOME > News

Court allows NAB to investigate Nawaz bulletproof vehicles inquiry

47 mins ago

Photo: AFP

An accountability court in Islamabad has granted the National Accountability Bureau permission to question former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail on the alleged misuse of bulletproof vehicles.

During the hearing on Tuesday, accountability judge Muahmmad Arshad approved NAB’s request. Nawaz Sharif is incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

NAB said that 34 bulletproof vehicles were bought for guests of the SAARC conference in 2016 without paying an import duty. However, Nawaz Sharif added 20 of these vehicles to his convoy, NAB alleges. Besides Nawaz Sharif, these vehicles were also used by Maryam Nawaz.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement has already been recorded in the case. NAB is also investigating former principle secretaryFawad Hasan Fawad and a former foreign secretary.

According to NAB, the official of the ministry of foreign affairs had exceeded his authority in the case of the bulletproof vehicles. ​

 
TOPICS:
Corruption NAB Nawaz Sharif


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Corruption, NAB, accountability, NAB court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Fawad Hassan Fawad,
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.