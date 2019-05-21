Court allows NAB to investigate Nawaz bulletproof vehicles inquiry

An accountability court in Islamabad has granted the National Accountability Bureau permission to question former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail on the alleged misuse of bulletproof vehicles.

During the hearing on Tuesday, accountability judge Muahmmad Arshad approved NAB’s request. Nawaz Sharif is incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

NAB said that 34 bulletproof vehicles were bought for guests of the SAARC conference in 2016 without paying an import duty. However, Nawaz Sharif added 20 of these vehicles to his convoy, NAB alleges. Besides Nawaz Sharif, these vehicles were also used by Maryam Nawaz.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement has already been recorded in the case. NAB is also investigating former principle secretaryFawad Hasan Fawad and a former foreign secretary.

According to NAB, the official of the ministry of foreign affairs had exceeded his authority in the case of the bulletproof vehicles. ​