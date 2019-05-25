HOME > Global

Couple thrashed by cow vigilantes, forced to shout Ram slogans

48 mins ago

File photo: AFP

Three people, including a Muslim couple, were beaten up by “gau rakhshaks” for allegedly carrying beef in Madhya Pradesh, India Today reported Saturday.

The Muslim couple was reportedly forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” by the mob. A video circulating on social media showed cow vigilantes tying two men to a tree one by one and being beaten up by sticks.

Gau Rakshaks tied the youths to a tree and beat them up. (Photo: Screenshot)

A woman was also beaten up with a slipper on her head.

The police said the incident took place on May 22 in the limits of Dunda Seoni police station. Seoni SP Lalit Shakyawar told The Week that five persons, including the main accused Shubham Baghel, who also uploaded the video of the incident on his social media account, have been arrested.

Shubham Baghel is the head of Shri Ram Sena and was involved in similar attacks on Muslims in past.

The Muslim couple and another man, who were beaten up, were also arrested under the sections of the Cow Slaughter Act after animal meat was recovered from their vehicle.

TOPICS:
Cow vigilantes gau rakshaks India Madhya Pradesh


