Corruption case against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza adjourned till May 25

An accountability court in Lahore adjourned the hearing a corruption case against PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz and Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday. The case will now be heard on May 25.

Hamza didn’t appear in court because he was ill while his father is still in London.

The NAB prosecutor filed a request to issue arrest warrants for Shehbaz as he reportedly did not ask permission before leaving the country.

The court was hearing the Ashiyana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases against the PML-N leaders.

Their lawyer, Attahullah Tarar, presented requests to excuse them from appearing in court. He also submitted Shehbaz’s medical reports and said that though Shehbaz said he would return to Pakistan in two weeks, his doctors had advised him to stay on for further treatment.

