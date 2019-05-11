HOME > News

Corruption case against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza adjourned till May 25

33 mins ago

An accountability court in Lahore adjourned the hearing a corruption case against PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz and Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday. The case will now be heard on May 25.

Hamza didn’t appear in court because he was ill while his father is still in London.

The NAB prosecutor filed a request to issue arrest warrants for Shehbaz as he reportedly did not ask permission before leaving the country.

The court was hearing the Ashiyana Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases against the PML-N leaders.

Their lawyer, Attahullah Tarar, presented requests to excuse them from appearing in court. He also submitted Shehbaz’s medical reports and said that though Shehbaz said he would return to Pakistan in two weeks, his doctors had advised him to stay on for further treatment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hamza shahbaz Shehbaz Sharif


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Hamza Shahbaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahbaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, ramzan sugar mills, ashiyana housing case
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.