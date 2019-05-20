Compel govt to criminalise enforced disappearances, Bilawal tells BNP-M, MQM-P

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised the BNP-M and MQM-P not to vote for the upcoming budget to compel the government to criminalise enforced disappearances.

“The government had promised to criminalise enforced disappearances,” the PPP chairperson said at a meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday.

Bilawal said that the MQM-P and Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s BNP had raised a voice against enforced disappearances. He advised them to use their vote against the “upcoming people’s enemy budget” to compel the government to criminalise enforced disappearances.

PTI’s Saif-ur-Rehman, another member of NA’s human rights committee, reminded the PPP chairperson that his father, Asif Ali Zardari, had called former Malir SSP Rao Anwar a ‘bahadur bacha’.

However, Bilawal said that he doesn’t endorse encounters. He said his own party workers were killed in the alleged encounters.

Those who are behind enforced disappearances are also behind Rao Anwar, he added.

