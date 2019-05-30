COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed punishment to two Pakistan Army officers and one civilian officer on charges of spying.

Lt General (retd) Javed Iqbal has been sentenced to 14 years in rigorous prison and Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan has been sentenced to death

Dr Wasim Akram, who was employed at a sensitive organisation, has also been awarded the death penalty.

According to a brief statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases.

Some 400 officers of every rank have been given various punishments, including dismissal from service, during the last two years.

