Christchurch attacker charged with terrorism: police

2 hours ago

Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in New Zealand’s Christchurch. Photo: EPA

The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks was formally charged with terrorism for the first time on Tuesday, New Zealand police said.

“A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed against Brenton Tarrant,” police said in a statement.

They said that in addition to the terror charge, Tarrant now faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the March 15 attacks in the South Island city.

