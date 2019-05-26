Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrives in Islamabad

He will be in Pakistan for three days

He was received at the Noor Khan Airbase by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Federal Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar.The Chinese vice president will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.China and Pakistan are also expected to sign various agreements and MoUs during Wang's visit.The Chinese vice president's visit will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.Earlier in the day, Qureshi announced that Wang would be visiting both Islamabad and Lahore. During his visit to Lahore, he will tour national monuments with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. A banquet in his honour will be given by Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.His visit illustrates the depth of our relations and commitment to CPEC, the foreign minister had said.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram