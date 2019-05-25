Chinese vice president to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

Wang Qishan, the Chinese vice president, will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese vice president will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Radio Pakistan, China and Pakistan will sign various agreements and MoUs during Mr Qishan’s visit.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s visit will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

