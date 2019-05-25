HOME > Government

Chinese vice president to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

2 hours ago

Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan will attend the St Petersburg forum in Russia and also go to Belarus on the May 24-29, 2018, trip. File photo: AFP

Wang Qishan, the Chinese vice president, will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday on a two-day visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Chinese vice president will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Radio Pakistan, China and Pakistan will sign various agreements and MoUs during Mr Qishan’s visit.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s visit will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

