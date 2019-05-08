Chinese nationals marry girls to sell their children, claims activist

Chinese nationals marry Pakistani girls to sell their children, a human rights activist told SAMAA TV Thursday.

“They sell children,” Saleem Iqbal, a human rights activist, told SAMAA TV anchorperson Ali Haider.

The activist claimed that he received a call from a girl from China last night. The girl, he said, has been living in China for the past six months.

“I am not pregnant,” he quoted her as saying. “They want me to conceive a child.”

The FIA have arrested 21 Chinese men in Lahore on charges of marrying Pakistani women and then forcing them into prostitution.

Mr Iqbal claimed that 700 to 1200 Pakistani girls have been taken to China after they married Chinese men.

Related story: Chinese men arrested for ‘selling Pakistani women after marrying them’

The activist blamed “some religious leaders” in the Christian community for showing green pastures to girls and their families.

“I called a so-called religious leader and he said he will take Rs50,000 for a Nikkah,” Iqbal said.

Mehek, a Pakistani girl who was married to a Chinese man, said that one of her relatives was also married to a Chinese man.

She told SAMAA TV that there were girls in Anas Butt’s group. According to Iqbal, Anas Butt, who helps Chinese men find girls, is the son of a former police man and he is the leader of the group.

“They don’t speak Urdu… can’t even speak English,” Mehek said. “We used Google translator for communication.”

The girl said that marrying a Chinese man was her decision and her parents have nothing to do with it.

She said that her husband was not even a Christian. “We are Christian, we pray. I saw them they don’t read the Bible or pray.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.