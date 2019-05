Eight Chinese men were arrested on Monday on charges of marrying Pakistani women and then forcing them into prostitution.

They were arrested from a house in a private society in Lahore. They were all said to be part of the same group.

The FIA Lahore said that they were a part of a gang which comprised three men and a woman from Pakistan too.

The FIA said that further investigation is under way.

