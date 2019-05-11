China denies Pakistani women being forced into prostitution

China has denied that Pakistani women are being married, taken to China and forced into prostitution.

In a statement by the Chinese Embassy spokesperson posted on the embassy’s official website, China has said “several media reports have fabricated facts and spread rumours”. It cited investigations by its own Ministry of Public Security that concluded that there was forced prostitution or sale of human organs of Pakistani women who stay in China after being married to Chinese men.

It said, however, that it was cooperating with Pakistani authorities to investigate cases.

“If any organization or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the banner of the cross-border marriage, China supports the Pakistani side [in its] crackdown on it according to Pakistani laws,” read the statement. It also said that its Ministry of Public Security had sent a taskforce to Pakistan to help Pakistan’s law enforcing agencies.

Activists claim that Pakistani women are being married off to Chinese men under false pretenses. The FIA recently arrested 13 Chinese men for human trafficking. Eight others were arrested a few days earlier.

“They were shown greener pastures and deceived.”