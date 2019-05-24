HOME > News

Chief justice thinks rules for pre-arrest bail should be reviewed

42 mins ago

Photo: Supreme Court of Pakistan

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa hinted on Friday that there is a need to review the law for seeking pre-arrest bail. 

He remarked that most people have started submitting petitions for pre-arrest bail with ill intentions.

“Criminal cases are non-bailable,” he said. The top judge remarked that pre-arrest bail was first granted in the Hidayatullah case in 1949. The purpose was that no ‘honourable’ man should be dragged into a criminal case. “This is not 1949 anymore.”

He said that one person commits a crime and seven people are named in the case.

The court dismissed the pre-arrest bail of a suspect in a robbery case.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Supreme Court


