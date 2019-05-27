‘Chemical spray’ sends 60 students to hospital in Balochistan’s Mastung

Sixty girls were taken to different hospitals on Monday in Balochistan’s Mastung after chemicals were sprayed at their school.

They are students of the Government Model School Shamsabad. The Mastung district health officer says they were affected by a chemical spray.

They were taken to the Shaheed Goth Bux Hospital where 30 were sent to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Dr Manzoor said an investigation committee has obtained samples from the school and sent them to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad for further testing.

“There was a pungent smell at our school and my body started itching,” a student told SAMAA Digital. Another student said she had problems breathing and fell unconscious. The students said they were brought to a hospital in Quetta, but they are still not getting proper treatment.

“Ten minutes after the students entered the classroom, there were spots on their hands,” a teacher at the school said. She said there are 150 students enrolled in primary and secondary sections.

The children’s parents think this is a conspiracy to spread fear.

“We give high priority to education and we encourage all girls to attend schools,” said Sher Ahmed, an elder person in the area.

The school administration said that they don’t know who sprayed the chemicals and this isn’t the first school to be affected by a chemical spray. Two hundred and ten students from two schools have been affected in the past nine days.

On May 18, 140 students of Killi Muhammad Shahi Girls High School were taken to the DHQ Hospital in Mastung after chemicals were sprayed at their school. But after parents and teachers protested, students in critical condition were transferred to Combined Military Hospital in Quetta.

On May 22, seventy students of the Girls High School Ashkna were hospitalised with the same symptoms. The tests for the samples obtained from all three schools have yet to come.

