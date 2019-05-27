HOME > News

‘Chemical spray’ sends 60 students to hospital in Balochistan’s Mastung

13 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Sixty girls were taken to different hospitals on Monday in Balochistan’s Mastung after chemicals were sprayed at their school. 

They are students of the Government Model School Shamsabad. The Mastung district health officer says they were affected by a chemical spray.

They were taken to the Shaheed Goth Bux Hospital where 30 were sent to Civil Hospital, Quetta. Dr Manzoor said an investigation committee has obtained samples from the school and sent them to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad for further testing.

Related: Larkana gets anti-retroviral drug centre for HIV-positive children

“There was a pungent smell at our school and my body started itching,” a student told SAMAA Digital. Another student said she had problems breathing and fell unconscious. The students said they were brought to a hospital in Quetta, but they are still not getting proper treatment.

“Ten minutes after the students entered the classroom, there were spots on their hands,” a teacher at the school said. She said there are 150 students enrolled in primary and secondary sections.

The children’s parents think this is a conspiracy to spread fear.

Related: Two children among five dead in Kashmore van cylinder explosion

“We give high priority to education and we encourage all girls to attend schools,” said Sher Ahmed, an elder person in the area.

The school administration said that they don’t know who sprayed the chemicals and this isn’t the first school to be affected by a chemical spray. Two hundred and ten students from two schools have been affected in the past nine days.

On May 18, 140 students of Killi Muhammad Shahi Girls High School were taken to the DHQ Hospital in Mastung after chemicals were sprayed at their school. But after parents and teachers protested, students in critical condition were transferred to Combined Military Hospital in Quetta.

On May 22, seventy students of the Girls High School Ashkna were hospitalised with the same symptoms. The tests for the samples obtained from all three schools have yet to come.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
chemical spray mustang school


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
4 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.