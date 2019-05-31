Chaos in the National Assembly as tempers and fists fly

Opposition MNAs want production orders issued for Wazir, Dawar
Chaos erupted in the National Assembly Friday after Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan made explosive statements about the arrest of two sitting MNAs from Waziristan.
He accused them of being anti-Pakistan and anti-army and claimed you were not even able to bring Pakistani flags to their rallies. He told the opposition to choose between politics and "saving Pakistan". His remarks weren't taken well by the opposition, who stood up at their seats to protest.
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among the protesters, as was former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
The assembly descended into pandemonium as the opposition shouted their protest to Khan's statements as the minister kept talking.
During this, some members of the MQM and the government walked to the speaker's dais with posters and began shouting 'give Karachi water' at Bilawal. This enraged the PPP leaders, including Naveed Qamar, who stalked to the dais and tried to snatch the posters from their hands. Pushing and shoving also commenced.
The session, which was chaired by the deputy speaker, was adjourned indefinitely.
Speaking to the media after the session, Bilawal said he had receipts of a letter he sent to the speaker demanding production orders be issued for MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar. But we were lied to in the assembly and told that they haven't received the letter, he said.
"These two humans, these parliamentarians, they have rights and parliament should follow its rules and produce them," he said, accusing the government of wanting a selected opposition and selected judiciary.
He condemned the way "they have filed references against respectable judges without telling anyone, not parliament nor the people nor the judges themselves". Bashing these "secret references", he said it was indicative of the government's intentions. Their tactics are similar to Musharraf's, Bilawal accused.
He also said no opposition MNAs were given a chance to speak during the session.
Abbasi condemned the "attack" by the police on PPP workers who gathered outside the NAB office when Bilawal was summoned for questioning. There are bigger issues at play here, it's not just about MNAs or women being attacked, this is an attack on the higher judiciary of the country, he said.
References are being filed against Supreme Court and high court judges, he said. An SC judge had to write to the president to find out what references have been filed against him, he said, calling this a sign of the sorry state of the country.