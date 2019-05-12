HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities share heartfelt messages on Mother’s Day

8 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/therealaligulpir

Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the world today. It is that time of the year when every mother needs to be pampered and loved for the endless sacrifices they do for us. Like all of us, many Pakistani celebrities have posted heartfelt wishes for their mothers

Here are some of the cutest wishes.

Model Amna Baber expressed gratitude for her mother and said she is her superhero.

 

Actress Mawra Hocane said she is lucky to have her mother, and said she is her lover and best friend.

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed posted a family picture and said: “I have no words to tell you what you are and what you mean to me.”

Actress Saboor Aly wrote an emotional caption and said she misses “the only person mattered.”

Rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir said he is blessed to have a mother who believes in him and raised him as a single parent. “Your Gullu will take care of you and love you till the end,” he wrote.

TOPICS:
Ali Gul Pir Amna Baber Farhan Saeed Mawra Hocane


