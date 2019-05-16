HOME > Government

Overseas Pakistanis have to pay 6% tax on undeclared assets

May 14 , 2019

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the tax amnesty scheme.

It will be for all citizens and companies. Those whose cases are pending in court will not be able to avail the scheme.

According to initial reports of the meeting, the scheme will not apply on any individual who has held a government position after 2000.

Around 3% tax has been recommended on undeclared sales while the scheme will also apply on benami accounts.

People living in Pakistan can declare their assets after paying 4% tax before December 31 while 2% tax will apply for those who declare assets by Sept 30. Those living outside the country will have to pay 6% in taxes and declare their assets, according to the proposed amnesty scheme.

It ends on June 30, 2019 and there will reportedly be no extension.

FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi will conduct a briefing over the modalities of the tax amnesty scheme at 4:30pm today (Tuesday).

One Comment

  1. IQBAL   May 14, 2019 11:49 pm/ Reply

    WHY SHOULD PAKISTANIS WHO LIVE ABROAD AND HAVE BOUGHT PROPERTIES ABROAD FROM THEIR FOREIGN EARNINGS BE TAXED UNDER THIS SCHEME,


