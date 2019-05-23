British Airways resuming flight operations to Pakistan after 10 years

British Airways will operate three flights in a week from June after an interval of a decade, Minister for Civil Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday.

“The airline will resume its operations after a break of 11 years. British Airways had expressed its desire to operate three flights in a week from Islamabad,” he tweeted.

The airline had suspended its operations in Pakistan in September 2008 in the wake of the Marriott Hotel bombing in Islamabad.

“The final touches are coming together for the airline’s return ahead of the first flight on Sunday, June 2,” British Airways said in a statement, reported Khaleej Times. It will launch a three-per-week service to London Heathrow, it said.

