Body of eight-year-old girl found in Loralai storeroom

33 mins ago

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found from the storage room of a house in Balochistan’s Loralai, police said on Thursday.

She was murdered with a knife, police said, adding that no torture marks were found on the body in the initial investigation.

Her hands were tied and she had cuts on her neck, the law enforcers said.

Police said, however, a clearer picture will be established on whether she was sexually assaulted after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered.

