Bilawal schools govt on rights of workers on Labour Day

PTI has destroyed the economy, says PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto.

He was speaking at a PPP rally at Karachi’s Dawood Chowrangi Wednesday night.

Thousand of supporters attended the gathering where Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also distributed scholarship cheques among students and marriage grant cheques to labourers.

Fear has spread among the business community, he said, referring to PTI’s campaign against corruption. Out of a population of 200 million, if only 2 million pay taxes, it doesn’t mean the rest are all corrupt or criminals, he said.

Bilawal said the government is stealing jobs from the people, instead of creating them. He said a revolution will come from the hard work and determination of labourers.

He said the elections were rigged. “This was selection, not an election,” he said, adding that he would raise his voice for Karachi. He warned the government of a protest by PPP after Ramzan.

He spoke about the rights of labourers and how they have been exploited. “The poor can’t run their house because of the rising inflation,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the government, he said there was an amnesty scheme to protect the rich and inflation to exploit the poor.

A day earlier, Bilawal had said there should be no restrictions on freedom of speech. He was speaking after a meeting with a PTM delegation.

PPP leaders Bilawal, Asif Ali Zardari, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Farhatullah Babar had met the PTM delegation in Islamabad. Mohsin Dawar, who had been elected an MNA from North Waziristan, and Gulalai Ismail represented PTM in the meeting.

The PPP chairperson said that he supports the PTM’s stance on democracy and human rights.

“We may not have the same stance on everything but the PPP’s position on democracy, constitution, and human rights [issues] is before you,” Bilawal said.

It would be better for the country if young politicians talk to each other and have regular contact, he suggested.

The meeting between the PTM and PPP leaders came a day after ISPR DG warned the PTM that no one can fight the state.

