Bilawal to appear before NAB today, Zardari before high court

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be appearing before NAB’s office in Rawalpindi today (Wednesday).

The bureau summoned him and his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, in the fake accounts case but Zardari has already excused himself from appearing. His lawyer, Farooq H Naek, submitted a request to NAB to excuse the former president on the basis that he was needed for a case in the Islamabad High Court case.

The petition asked for a date after Eid to appear before the bureau. Whatever date you set after Eid, he will appear, reads the petition. Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur will be appearing before the Islamabad High Court in a bail extension case.

Bilawal, on the other hand, will appear before the bureau. He has asked party workers to gather in front of NAB’s office in Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad police are already on standby and plan to arrest any workers who come for the protest. The IG has ordered a zero tolerance policy and wants the police to enforce Section 144 of the PPC.

Over 2,000 security personnel have been deployed on the Islamabad-Kashmir Highway.

