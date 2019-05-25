Be aware of HIV so you can protect yourself: Bilawal

Says names of patients should not come on media

"Everyone should be aware of HIV so that they can protect themselves against the disease," he said during a visit to Ratodero on Saturday.He directed the Sindh government to establish an endowment fund for treatment of HIV patients.Bilawal visited Civil Hospital, Ratodero to monitor blood screening work along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho.He also chaired a meeting at Naudero House during which he was briefed by officials of the Sindh Aids Control Programme about the situation of HIV cases in Ratodero and the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.He said the names of people affected by HIV should not come on media. "We have to fight against it with collective efforts," he said, adding that HIV could develop into aids within the next 10 years if it is not treated.Speaking about NAB, the PPP chairperson accused the incumbent government of blackmailing NAB to get control of the institution and to use its powers against the government's political opponents.He said PM Imran Khan is doing politics of blackmailing. Bilawal expressed that the interview of the NAB chairperson is in violation of court orders.