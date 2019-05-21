Bangladesh hasn’t stopped issuing visas to Pakistanis: FM Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen clarified on Tuesday that his country hasn’t stopped issuing visas to Pakistanis, BDNews24 reported.

“We didn’t stop anyone’s visa. Some individuals may not get the visa, which happens across the world. But we did not stop visas to Pakistanis,” Momen was quoted as saying.

Reports circulating on media suggested that Bangladesh has stopped issuing visas to Pakistan.

The BDNews24 quoted a diplomatic source as saying that the Bangladesh mission in Karachi is issuing visas to Pakistani nationals but there is a shortage of officers.

The Bangladesh foreign minister said that there was no officer in the consular wing of the Bangladesh mission in Islamabad. Memon claimed that an officer of Bangladesh mission was given a task to issue visas to Pakistani nationals but his own visa expired and it hasn’t been renewed as yet, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.