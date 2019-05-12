Bahawalpur couple attacked for marrying of their own free will

The family of a woman attacked on Sunday her husband and in-laws for marrying of her own choice in Bahawalpur’s Khairpur Tamewali.

The police said that a man, identified as Muhammad Rashid, married a woman of his own choice in Sialkot after which they shifted to Bahawalpur.

The woman’s brother, Shahroze, mother and cousin came to meet her to her house. During the meeting, harsh words were exchanged between the two families. Shahroze, in response, opened fire on Rashid’s family.

Four people, including Rashid’s father and brother, were killed and three were injured in the firing.

The suspect managed to escape before the police reached the site. A team has been formed to arrest the culprit.

