Avengers: Endgame now has a post-credits scene

Avengers: Endgame didn’t have a post-credits scene when it was released, but that’s about to change.

At the very end of the movie, the audiences heard the sound of Tony Stark hammering away at his very first Iron Man suit back in the very first Iron Movie. A miniature, audio-only homage to the first MCU film.

The producers have now decided to attach the second trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home after the credits.

The second trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next movie was released on May 6. It shows off the life of the friendly, neighbourhood superhero in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

Although adding a full-length trailer to a Marvel movie as a post-credits scene is rare, this isn’t the first time the studio has gone that route. The post-credits scene for Captain America: The First Avenger was a longer tease for The Avengers.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 2.

