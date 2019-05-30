Avail amnesty scheme and declare your assets, PM tells Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistanis on Thursday to avail the recently-introduced tax amnesty scheme and declare their assets.
In a recorded message, the prime minister said that the government has received all information about properties and bank accounts abroad.
“That's why we introduced a scheme for you,” he said. “Declare your assets... it's the easiest scheme.”
“It's your chance to declare your benami properties and bank accounts,” PM Khan added, saying the deadline is June 30.
On May 14, the government had introduced the tax amnesty scheme. “This scheme’s basic goal is not to earn revenue,” Finance Advisor Hafeez Shaikh had said. “It is for the documentation of the economy.”
PM Khan said that only one per cent of 220 million Pakistanis pay taxes.
“It means one per cent Pakistanis carries the burden of 220 million people,” the prime minister said. “It is impossible... no country can serve its people if people don't pay taxes.”
He assured the people that their tax money will be spent on them and the country.
“I give you a guarantee that I won't let your money be stolen,” he added.