Attock man kills uncle, attacks aunts over custard

A man allegedly killed his uncle and attacked his two aunts over custard in Attock’s Jand division.

Bano and Meera, the man’s paternal aunts, were visiting their ill mother. They were accompanied by Mohammad Bakhsh, Bano’s husband.

Naveed, who lived with his grandmother, lost his temper and attacked his aunts and beat his uncle with a stick.

The injured were taken to the hospital by the police where Bakhsh died. The body was returned to the family after a post-mortem examination.

“The daughters had come to visit their sick mother. They bought along custard, which displeased Naveed, who then ended up attacking them,” according to their relatives.

A case has been registered and the police have begun searching for the suspect.

