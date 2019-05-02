Asmat died of an ‘allergic reaction’: autopsy report

A 26-year-old woman from Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi who was suspected to have died after being administered a wrong injection died of an allergic reaction, East DIG Amir Farooqui says. He was quoting the autopsy report.

Asmat Junejo’s family had also alleged that she was raped and murdered by a staff member of a hospital in Korangi.

The family had told the police that they believe Asmat died after she was given an injection.

The autopsy report, however, reads that she was neither poisoned nor raped.

Last month, Asmat left home and went to the hospital for a toothache. Her family said that she went for a routine dental check-up.

“She left at ten in the morning and at 1:30pm her mother received a call from Shahzaib that she is in critical condition,” Asmat’s cousin Jahangir told SAMAA Digital at her home in Ibrahim Hyderi on Saturday evening. He was referring to a man identified as Shahzaib who had been taken into custody.

The autopsy has revealed anaphylaxis as the cause of death.

