Arrest warrants issued for Asif Zardari in money laundering case

Arrest warrants have been issued for former president Asif Ali Zardari in an inquiry pertaining to a money laundering case.

The NAB chairman has approved the arrest warrants.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court had approved Zardari’s bail in the case till June 10, Monday.

The investigating officer Muhammad Ali Abro told the court that they have asked for NAB to issue his arrest warrants in the case.

The officer said that a company owned by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million out of Rs4.4 billion suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

He, however, said that the case was still being investigated and he doesn’t have evidence as yet to back up his claims.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq Naek said that they don’t know what his client has been accused of. He remarked that this case was being investigated in Karachi at first, but was then shifted to Islamabad.

