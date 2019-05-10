Anti-polio content on social media removed

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that several posts on social media that were spreading “hatred and misinformation” about polio vaccination have been removed.

In a statement today, Atta said that a large number of Facebook posts, hundreds of videos from YouTube and tweets have been removed. He added that Google has also issued a warning to those who were spreading anti-polio vaccine content on YouTube and that the process of issuing warnings is ongoing.

I can now comfirm with authenticity, that global Social Media Platforms including @facebook has started to delete/Block some of the material spreading hatred & misinformation regarding Polio Vaccines in Pakistan. @Twitter & @Google has also removed some material, details awaited. — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) May 9, 2019

Atta said that the government has decided to speed up legal prosecution following a long video conference with Facebook officials.

The content was removed for spreading misunderstanding and discouraging the masses to vaccinate their children against the poliovirus, said an official statement issued on Friday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its official correspondence, said that the “PTA has been proactively identifying and reporting anti-vaccination content hosted on different social media platforms”.

A total of 174 links have been blocked so far, of which 130 were from Facebook, 14 from Twitter and 30 from YouTube, PTA’s statement read.

