HOME > Government

Anti-polio content on social media removed

2 hours ago

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that several posts on social media that were spreading “hatred and misinformation” about polio vaccination have been removed.

In a statement today, Atta said that a large number of Facebook posts, hundreds of videos from YouTube and tweets have been removed. He added that Google has also issued a warning to those who were spreading anti-polio vaccine content on YouTube and that the process of issuing warnings is ongoing.

Atta said that the government has decided to speed up legal prosecution following a long video conference with Facebook officials.

The content was removed for spreading misunderstanding and discouraging the masses to vaccinate their children against the poliovirus, said an official statement issued on Friday.

Related: Peshawar hospital set on fire after parents panic over vaccine

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its official correspondence, said that the “PTA has been proactively identifying and reporting anti-vaccination content hosted on different social media platforms”.

A total of 174 links have been blocked so far, of which 130 were from Facebook, 14 from Twitter and 30 from YouTube, PTA’s statement read.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
latest Pakistan polio social media


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan's first locally manufactured cars
Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
First Ramazan is on Tuesday, predicts Met department
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.